Rahul Gandhi to start Wayanad Election Campaign on April 4

Congress candidate and incumbent MP of Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to arrive in the district on April 4 for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party leadership has confirmed that nomination papers will also be submitted on the same day. However, the Congress is facing financial difficulties after the Income Tax department issued a notice of Rs 1,700 crore to the party ahead of the polls, affecting Rahul’s campaign due to the lack of funds.

KPCC Working President T Siddique highlighted the financial constraints, noting the absence of substantial funding for campaign activities. Despite this, when Rahul Gandhi arrives, plans are in place for a well-organized roadshow. Rahul Gandhi, representing the United Democratic Front (UDF), is contesting for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, while Annie Raja, a national leader of the CPI, is the candidate for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). While Annie Raja actively campaigns in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi aims to directly engage with the constituency, relying on his popularity to secure victory.

The BJP’s state president, K Surendran, has opted to contest in Wayanad, aligning with the party’s national strategy to challenge Rahul Gandhi. Despite initial reluctance, Surendran has decided to contest, adding further intrigue to the electoral contest in Wayanad.