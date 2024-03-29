Russia blocks the annual renewal of a panel of experts monitoring UN’s North Korea sanctions

Russia vetoed the annual renewal of a panel of experts responsible for examining UN sanctions against North Korea related to its ballistic missile activities and nuclear weapons program, according to reports on Thursday (March 28).

This action occurred shortly after the United Nations announced an investigation into US allegations and reports regarding the transfer of weapons between Pyongyang and Moscow, purportedly used by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. Both Russia and North Korea refuted these accusations but acknowledged deepening military ties last year.

South Korea’s UN Ambassador Joonkook Hwang likened Russia’s veto to destroying surveillance cameras to evade being caught in the act.

China chose to abstain from the vote, while the remaining 13 council members voted in favor of the renewal.

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood criticized Russia’s veto, asserting that it jeopardized the peaceful resolution of one of the world’s most perilous nuclear proliferation challenges.

Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia questioned the effectiveness of the experts’ work before the vote, accusing them of bias and reliance on low-quality information.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced the veto as an admission of guilt.

The United States characterized Russia’s veto as a self-serving attempt to conceal its collusion with North Korea.

The UN has imposed sanctions on North Korea since 2016 due to its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, with measures intensifying over time.

The current panel of experts, responsible for monitoring sanctions compliance, will conclude its mandate on April 30, 2024.

The most recent report by the panel, released earlier this month, indicated an investigation into numerous cyberattacks by North Korea, which allegedly generated $3 billion to fund its nuclear weapons program.

Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward emphasized that despite Russia’s actions, the sanctions regime against North Korea remains in force, and the UK remains committed to holding North Korea accountable for sanctions violations.