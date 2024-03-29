Samsung launches Galaxy M15 5G: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: South Korean smartphone brand, Samsung launched its Galaxy M15 5G in Brazil. The Galaxy M15 5G appears to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F15 5G, which was launched in India earlier this month.

Price of the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G starts at BRL 1,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Dark Blue, Grey, and Light Blue colours.

Also Read: India’s April-February fiscal deficit touches 86.5% of full-year target

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch in the centre. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM as standard.

The Galaxy M15 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. It includes Knox Vault. Samsung has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M15 5G with support for 45W fast charging.