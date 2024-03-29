Solar Eclipse 2024: Civil aviation agency issues air travel warning: Details

New York: The civil aviation agency of the US government, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued air travel warning during Solar Eclipse. Solar Eclipse will take place on April 8. As per the FAA warning, air travel from April 7 at 6 am EST until April 10 at midnight could be impacted.

‘Aircraft should be prepared for potential airborne holding, reroutes, and/or expect departure clearance times that may be issued for all domestic IFR arrivals and departures. Traffic Management Initiatives are possible… There may be a higher traffic volume than normal anticipated at airports along the path of the eclipse. Traffic should anticipate delays during peak traffic periods,’ said the authority on its website.

As per FAA, airports in Texas, Vermont, Maine, Canada, New Hampshire, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri will be primarily affected by the eclipse.

This year, a total Solar Eclipse will be visible in various countries including the United States, Mexico, Canada, and other parts of North America. Solar Eclipse will commence at 2:12 pm on April 8 and will conclude by 2:22 am on April 9. Hence the total Solar Eclipse will span around 12 hours.