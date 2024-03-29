Spain Masters 2024: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinal

Madrid: In badminton, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinal of the women’s singles event of the Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament. The former world champion, Sindhu defeated Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei by ‘21-14, 21-12’.

PV Sindhu , 11th in the badminton rankings, will face world No. 17 Supanida Katethong of Thailand. Sindhu finished runner-up in the last edition. Sindhu won her last BWF tour title at the 2022 Singapore Open Super 500.

In men’s doubles, India’s MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila entered quarterfinals by defeating Scotland’s Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley. They will face Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King of Malaysia in the quarters. Meanwhile, Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga lost against world No. 45 Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France in pre-quarter.

In women’s doubles, India’s Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Australia’s Tiffany Ho and Gronya Somerville and entered quarterfinals. They will face sixth seeds Lee Chia-hsin and Teng Chun-hsun of Chinese Taipei next. In the mixed doubles category, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy have also advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition. They defeated USA’s Presley Smith and Allison Lee.