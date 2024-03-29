State government extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another 6 months: Details

Guwahati: The Assam government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in 4 districts for 6 months from April 1. The state government’s political department issued a notification, stating that the ‘Disturbed Area’ tag under the AFSPA has been extended in areas covering Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar districts.

Earlier on yesterday, the Union government extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in 8 districts and 21 police stations in 5 districts of Nagaland, with effect from April 1 this year after declaring them as ‘disturbed area’.

The Union government made the decision to AFSPA in the following districts:

Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts and areas falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district. These areas are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.

Last year, commencing from October 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for an additional six months in specific regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

The AFSPA gives the armed forces personnel, operating in the disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest and to open fire if they deem it necessary for the maintenance of public order. An area or district is notified as disturbed under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.