Study finds that childhood obesity is tied to more than double the risk of Multiple Sclerosis

A recent study suggests that obese children may face a significantly higher risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS) compared to adults.

The study’s background

Previous research hinted at a connection between adolescence and a high body mass index (BMI) and the risk of developing multiple sclerosis.

However, these earlier studies were retrospective and relied solely on self-reported data, according to The Guardian. In contrast, the new study from researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden aimed to prospectively evaluate the risk of MS development in a large cohort of obese children compared to the general population.

Methodology and findings

Utilizing data from the Swedish Childhood Obesity Treatment Register, also known as Boris, one of the most extensive registries for childhood obesity treatment globally, scientists analyzed information from over 21,600 obese children aged two to 19. They compared this data with that of over 100,000 non-obese children.

During an average follow-up period of six years, researchers identified 28 cases of MS among obese children and 58 among non-obese children. Although MS was typically diagnosed around age 23 in both groups, obese children had a higher incidence rate (0.13%) compared to non-obese children (0.06%).

Study limitations and implications

While acknowledging limitations, such as the relatively short follow-up period, the authors underscored their findings’ significance. They emphasized that childhood obesity more than doubled the susceptibility to early-onset MS.

Associate Professor Emilia Hagman and Professor Claude Marcus, the study authors, suggested that childhood obesity might trigger chronic inflammation, thereby increasing MS and other disease risks. They highlighted weight loss as a potential strategy to mitigate inflammation and disease risk.

Understanding Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an immune disease affecting the brain and spinal cord, often leading to lifelong disability and significant disruptions in daily life. Its symptoms may include vision problems, impaired movement, sensation issues, and balance difficulties.