Sunita Kejriwal Initiates ‘Bless Kejriwal’ Campaign, shares whatsApp number

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, launched the “Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad” campaign on Friday, urging people to show their support for her husband. She introduced a WhatsApp number where supporters could send blessings and messages of encouragement for Kejriwal, emphasizing that each message would reach him even while he is in jail. Sunita highlighted Kejriwal’s commitment to challenging oppression and dictatorship, describing him as a “true nationalist” with a track record of standing up against tyranny over the past three decades.

In addition to soliciting support, Sunita urged people to assist Kejriwal during challenging times, underscoring the importance of solidarity and well-wishes from the public. She reiterated the invitation for individuals to send messages to the Delhi Chief Minister via the provided WhatsApp number, encouraging widespread participation in the campaign to uplift Kejriwal’s spirits amid adversity.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi addressed a press conference on the same day, revealing insights into the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) actions regarding Kejriwal. Atishi disclosed that the ED mentioned in court that Kejriwal refused to provide his phone password, a requirement for the investigation. Atishi emphasized the importance of accessing Kejriwal’s phone for understanding the Aam Aadmi Party’s election strategy for the Lok Sabha. Additionally, the Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the matter, asserting that Kejriwal’s detention did not hinder his ability to serve as chief minister while in custody.