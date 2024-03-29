Thousands of workers with huge crane ships move towards Baltimore to carry out a massive cleanup

Thousands of relief workers, accompanied by large crane ships, headed towards Baltimore in the United States on Thursday (Mar 28) to undertake a monumental cleanup effort, described as “highly dangerous” and “unprecedented” by some experts.

The cleanup operation was launched after search efforts for missing individuals were halted. Two construction workers’ bodies were recovered from a submerged truck, while four people remain missing or presumed dead.

Divers are no longer able to operate near the tangled bridge debris, which has trapped submerged vehicles. The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday morning (Mar 26) after being struck by a massive cargo ship.

Multiple floating cranes, including one capable of lifting 1,000 tonnes, were deployed by the US Navy. Additionally, the US Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to dispatch over 1,100 engineering specialists and experts to commence debris removal, which has severely impacted the Port of Baltimore.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore remarked on Thursday (Mar 28) that it will be a “very long road ahead,” as the Biden administration sanctioned $60 million in federal aid following the deadly collapse. Moore emphasized the collaborative efforts between government and industry to investigate the area, clear debris, and relocate the cargo ship.

The cleanup process will follow a three-step approach. Initially, teams will focus on removing massive steel trusses from the shipping channel to restore one-way traffic in and out of the port. Subsequently, attention will shift to lifting and relocating bridge pieces spanning the 985-foot Dali. Finally, concrete and steel on the riverbed will be removed.

The duration of the cleanup remains uncertain. However, experts anticipate significant challenges due to the frigid waters where divers must cut through steel beams.

Meanwhile, US authorities initiated interviews with personnel, including Indian crew members, aboard the container ship ‘Dali,’ which issued a distress signal.

According to Julio Cervantes’ wife, one of the surviving construction workers, the workers were on break inside their cars when the bridge collapsed. She expressed uncertainty regarding whether they received warnings before the impact and described her husband’s survival as miraculous, noting his inability to swim.