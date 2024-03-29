UAE authority announces partial road closure: Details

Abu Dhabi: An authority in the UAE announced partial closure of a major road. The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi announced that a major road will be partially closed.

The authority informed residents of the closure on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12). The closure will begin from 12am on Saturday, 30 March and go until 5am on Monday, 1 April. Two lanes will be closed. These are the right lane towards Abu Dhabi and the left lane towards Yas Island.

Also Read: Powerful earthquake hits Greece

Meanwhile, Zayed The First Street in Al Ain will be partially closed till Saturday, April 13. The closure will be on the right lane.

The Integrated Transport Centre urged all motorists to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations.