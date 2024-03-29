UAE to ban all single-use bags from this date, announces fines, exemptions

Dubai: Dubai government has decided to ban single-use bags — including both plastic and paper. The ban will come into effect from June 1. From June 1, all single-use bags will be banned across retail outlets in Dubai, with stores not obligated to offer free alternatives. Shoppers must bring their own reusable carriers.

Dubai Municipality published an awareness guide to educate residents about this ban. The civic body said the banned bags include biodegradable ones.

‘Biodegradable bags require their own recycling stations. If left in landfills, they leave behind small plastic particles (microplastics) which can be consumed by animals and in this way enter the food chain,’ the municipality says in the guide.

Also Read: United Nations reacts to Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

‘This comprehensive guide has been launched to answer questions on single use plastics and green alternatives in line with our support for all individuals, businesses and institutions to adopt sustainable practices,’ said Mohammed Alrayees, head of Waste Strategy and Projects Department at Dubai Municipality.

Among the bags that are exempted from the policy are:

Bread bags.

Bags used for products packaged online.

Trash bin liners.

Wrapping bags for vegetables, meats, fish, and chicken.

Laundry bags.

Electronic device bags.

Garbage bags.

Grain bags.

Penalties

A financial penalty of Dh200 will be applied for non-compliance with the policy. It will be doubled in case of a repeated offence, with the fine capped at Dh2,000. Shoppers have been urged to report errant stores to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.