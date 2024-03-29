UK Police investigating the bodies of 50 dead hares arrested a man from Southampton

UK police investigating the discovery of 50 dead hares outside a community shop in Hampshire made an arrest on Thursday, detaining a 37-year-old man from Southampton. The suspect, hailing from Totton, faces seven charges and is currently in police custody, as confirmed by Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.

The shocking incident, which rattled the county’s community, occurred earlier this month when the bodies of 50 hares, along with a barn owl and a kestrel, were found outside Broughton Community Shop. Upon examination, it was determined that both the owl and kestrel had been shot with a firearm. These birds are protected by law under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Consequently, the unidentified suspect faces charges of criminal damage, night poaching, killing a brown hare during the closed season, and killing a Schedule 1 bird. Additionally, the individual has been charged with offences under the Firearms Act, the Public Order Act, and the Animal Welfare Act.

Sergeant Stuart Ross of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Country Watch expressed gratitude for the assistance received from the local community and emphasized the ongoing investigation’s thoroughness. He underscored the importance of anyone with pertinent information coming forward promptly to aid in the investigation.

Volunteers at Broughton Community Shop made the distressing discovery of the discarded animals on March 15, prompting widespread condemnation of the act on social media platforms.

In a separate incident from February, a decapitated deer was found among wildlife near a primary school in a neighboring village. A total of 25 deceased animals were uncovered on a road in Awbridge village, located six miles away from Broughton.