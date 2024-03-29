US President Joe Biden and two of his predecessors attend event for raking in $25 million for the presidential campaign

A grand Democratic fundraiser took place on Thursday night (Mar 28), featuring US President Joe Biden and two former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The event, held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, gathered some 5,000 supporters and raised $25 million for the presidential campaign. Despite efforts to keep protesters away, the speeches by the three presidents were interrupted multiple times. Attendees also included celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Stephen Colbert, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele.

During the event, Kaling humorously remarked on the historic gathering of three presidents in New York, joking about former President Donald Trump’s legal issues.

Protests erupted during the speeches, with Biden addressing a pro-Palestinian protester by affirming the desire for peace and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians. Obama also faced interruptions, urging the protester to listen rather than just speak.

Outside the venue, over 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied with chants and signs criticizing Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The protests were organized by a group called Abandon Biden, accusing the president of enabling violence in Gaza.

Despite efforts to avoid disruptions, Biden’s campaign continues to face challenges from protesters, prompting adjustments in event planning and security measures.