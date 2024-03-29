US woman asked to get off the Delta Airlines plane for not wearing a bra

A woman in the United States alleges that she was instructed to disembark from a Delta Airlines flight due to not wearing a bra, deeming this directive as discriminatory. Lisa Archbold, the woman in question, is now seeking a meeting with Delta Airlines’ president to address this issue.

Archbold, who was attired in loose-fitting jeans and a white T-shirt sans a bra, was approached by a female flight agent who deemed her outfit “offensive” and requested her to cover up. The agent escorted her temporarily off the flight, citing airline policy against allowing passengers dressed in a “revealing” manner to fly. The agent conveyed that Lisa could board the plane if she donned a jacket over her T-shirt.

Lisa complied with the request, although her breasts were not visibly exposed. She expressed feeling stigmatized, likening the experience to being marked with a “scarlet letter.” The incident occurred in January during Lisa’s journey from Salt Lake City to San Francisco. Describing the encounter as a public reprimand, Lisa, a professional DJ, voiced her sentiments to reporters in Los Angeles.

Lisa’s attorney, Gloria Allred, communicated to Delta on her client’s behalf, urging a meeting with the company’s president to address the discriminatory policy. Allred emphasized the disparate treatment between male and female passengers, noting that men are not obligated to cover up their attire or wear a bra to board a flight. She emphasized that breasts are not a threat nor should they be subjected to scrutiny or regulation, asserting that women should not be compelled to wear a bra by airline policies.

“Allred’s statement concluded by affirming that breasts are not tools of warfare and should not be considered criminal,” she added.