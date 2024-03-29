Whip Up Singapore Mixed Fried Rice in Minutes

Sure, here’s a recipe for Singapore mixed fried rice:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups cooked rice (preferably day-old rice)

– 2 eggs, beaten

– 100g shrimp, peeled and deveined

– 100g chicken breast, diced

– 1 cup mixed vegetables (such as diced carrots, peas, and bell peppers)

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 small onion, diced

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

– 1 teaspoon curry powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Cooking oil

– Spring onions, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add a tablespoon of cooking oil and swirl to coat the pan.

2. Add the beaten eggs and scramble until they are cooked through. Remove the scrambled eggs from the pan and set aside.

3. In the same pan, add another tablespoon of oil. Add the minced garlic and diced onion, and stir-fry until fragrant and translucent.

4. Add the diced chicken breast and shrimp to the pan. Stir-fry until the chicken is cooked through and the shrimp turns pink.

5. Add the mixed vegetables to the pan and stir-fry for a few minutes until they are tender-crisp.

6. Push the chicken, shrimp, and vegetables to one side of the pan, and add the cooked rice to the empty side. Break up any clumps of rice with a spatula.

7. Drizzle the soy sauce and oyster sauce over the rice, and sprinkle the curry powder and turmeric powder evenly over the rice.

8. Stir-fry everything together until the rice is well-coated with the sauces and spices, and everything is heated through.

9. Taste the fried rice and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.

10. Return the scrambled eggs to the pan, and toss everything together until well combined.

11. Remove the pan from the heat, and transfer the Singapore mixed fried rice to serving plates.

12. Garnish with chopped spring onions, and serve hot.