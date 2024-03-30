A Muslim adolescent who rescued over 100 individuals during a terror assault at Crocus City Hall near Moscow on March 22 received a Muslim medal on March 29. Islam Khalilov, 15, who was employed part-time in the cloakroom at Crocus City Hall, directed people to safety during the attack, earning him widespread recognition after a video of his actions circulated on social media platforms.

Khalilov, upon receiving the medal from Russia’s Grand Mufti Rawil Gaynetdin, expressed humility, stating that anyone in his position would have done the same. He credited his upbringing for instilling in him the value of helping others to the best of his ability. Additionally, he extended gratitude to his colleagues and fellow Kyrgyz nationals who also assisted in evacuating people during the crisis.

The terror attack resulted in the deaths of more than 140 individuals and left 382 others injured. The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, an assertion publicly acknowledged by the United States. Earlier, Washington had alerted Russia to intelligence regarding an imminent attack earlier in the month.