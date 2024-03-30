79,000 complaints filed on EC’s cVIGIL app; 89% resolved within 100 minutes

The cVIGIL app, introduced by the Election Commission of India, has become a potent mechanism enabling citizens to report violations of electoral regulations. Since the announcement of the 2024 General Elections, the app has received over 79,000 complaints, boasting an impressive resolution rate exceeding 99%. Notably, nearly 89% of these grievances have been addressed within a swift 100-minute timeframe, underscoring the app’s commitment to promptness and transparency.

The majority of complaints, constituting about 73%, pertain to unlawful hoardings and banners, while over 1,400 cases involve the illicit distribution of money, gifts, and alcohol. Additionally, around 3% of grievances relate to property defacement. The app has also proven effective in handling complaints concerning the display of firearms and instances of intimidation, with 529 out of 535 such complaints already resolved. Moreover, approximately 1,000 cases of campaigning extending beyond prescribed limits, including the misuse of speakers, have been reported.

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar has encouraged citizens to remain vigilant and utilize the user-friendly cVIGIL app to report any infringements of the model code of conduct or attempts to sway voters during the General Elections 2024. The app facilitates seamless reporting of incidents by enabling users to submit audio, photo, or video evidence directly to the District Control Room, Returning Officer, and Flying Squads Teams. With its real-time multimedia reporting, time-bound response system, and automatic geo-tagging features, cVIGIL emerges as a valuable tool in the Election Commission’s endeavor to empower voters and streamline electoral processes through technology.