Air Arabia resumes flights to this city: Details

Sharjah: Low-budget air carrier based in Sharjah, Air Arabia has decided to resume flights to Gizan in Saudi Arabia. The direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Gizan. The airline will operate three weekly flights on the route. The flights will operate on Tuesday/Friday/Sunday.

‘As we continue to grow, we remain committed to serving our key markets, particularly between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. With non-stop connectivity linking Sharjah and Gizan, we are underlining our promise to continuously offer our customers access to key destinations, all while ensuring exceptional value,’ said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia.

Also Read: Tecno launches Pova 6 Pro 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Air Arabia has a a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321, equipped with ‘SkyTime’, an in-flight streaming service.

Earlier, Dubai based low-budget air carrier, Flydubai has introduced new flight services to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate flights to two destinations in Saudi Arabia. This includes the resumption of flights to Al Jouf and the start of operations to Red Sea International. Flights to Al Jouf Airport (AJF) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI) start from April 18 and will operate twice a week from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Flydubai currently operates a fleet of 86 Boeing 737 aircraft, serving a network of 129 destinations in 58 countries. Since the start of 2024, Flydubai has inaugurated operations to Langkawi, Mombasa and Penang and has announced the start of flights to Basel, Riga, Sochi, Tallinn and Vilnius later this year.