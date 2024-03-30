Alcohol use tied to higher heart disease risk

A recent study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session unveiled a troubling connection between alcohol consumption and the likelihood of developing coronary heart disease, particularly notable among young to middle-aged women. Conducted by researchers from The Permanente Medical Group and Kaiser Permanente Northern California, the study scrutinized data from over 430,000 adults, marking it as one of the most expansive and varied investigations on this subject to date.

The research revealed a significant increase in the risk of coronary heart disease among young to middle-aged women who consumed eight or more alcoholic beverages weekly, averaging more than one drink per day. This risk was notably accentuated among individuals, regardless of gender, who engaged in heavy episodic drinking, commonly referred to as ‘binge’ drinking. Remarkably, the association between alcohol consumption and heart disease appeared notably stronger among women.

Dr. Jamal Rana, the study’s lead author and a cardiologist at The Permanente Medical Group, expressed astonishment at the findings, remarking, “For women, we find consistently higher risk even without binge drinking.” The unexpected revelation of heightened risk among younger women, typically associated with increased heart disease risk in older age groups, underscores the urgency for targeted interventions and awareness campaigns.

The study underscored the concerning rise in heart attacks and related heart conditions among younger demographics in the United States. Given the surge in alcohol use and binge drinking among women in recent years, there’s a growing apprehension about the worsening health outcomes within this segment of the population. These findings emphasize the imperative for comprehensive strategies to address alcohol-related health risks, especially among young to middle-aged women.