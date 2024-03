Banks to remain shut for 14 days in April: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 14 in the month of April. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will continue to operate without any interruptions.

Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Full list of bank holidays in April:

April 1 (Monday): Banks closed in most states for yearly accounts closing, except Mizoram, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya)

April 5 (Friday): Banks closed for Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday and Jumat-ul-Vida in Telangana, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 9 (Tuesday): Banks closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu, and Srinagar)

April 10 (Wednesday): Banks closed for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) in Kerala

April 11 (Thursday): Banks closed for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal) in most states except Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kochi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram

April 13 (Saturday): Banks closed for Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival in Agartala, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 15 (Monday): Banks closed for Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day in Guwahati and Shimla

April 17 (Tuesday): Banks closed for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh

April 20 (Saturday): Banks closed for Garia Puja in Agartala