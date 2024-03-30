Bulgarian river cruise ship on the Danube river in Austria collides with a lock

A Bulgarian river cruise ship encountered an accident on Saturday (Mar 30) while navigating the Danube river in Austria, colliding with a lock and resulting in injuries to seventeen passengers.

Reports indicate that the vessel lost control of its steering and collided with the sides of a lock, a mechanism used for raising and lowering boats between water sections with varying elevations.

Eleven injured passengers were transported to nearby hospitals, with the severity of their injuries yet to be determined, according to a police spokesperson cited by Reuters. Additionally, six others sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred as the ship, carrying around 160 passengers, was traveling from Bavaria, Germany to Linz, Austria. Most passengers were reportedly from Germany.

Difficulties arose as the vessel navigated through narrow locks around 9:45 pm on Friday (Mar 29), experiencing a temporary loss of power to its electronic systems, rendering it unsteerable. By the time power was restored, the collision had already occurred.

The collision took place near Aschach, a region situated a few miles upstream from Linz, within Lower Bavaria, Germany, along the Danube River. The Danube River is a vital transportation route traversing numerous countries in Europe.

Fortunately, the vessel sustained only minor damages and was able to continue to its next port.