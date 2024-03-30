Caramel Cream Classic Cake: Indulge in Sweet Bliss with this Irresistible Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

– 1 cup granulated sugar

– 4 large eggs

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– 2 teaspoons baking powder

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1/2 cup heavy cream

– Caramel sauce (store-bought or homemade)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour a 9-inch round cake pan or line it with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy using an electric mixer.

3. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

4. In a separate bowl, sift together the all-purpose flour and baking powder.

5. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until well combined.

6. Stir in the vanilla extract until evenly incorporated into the batter.

7. Slowly pour in the heavy cream while continuing to mix until the batter is smooth and creamy.

8. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and spread it out evenly.

9. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

10. Once baked, remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes.

11. Carefully transfer the cake onto a wire rack to cool completely.

12. Once the cake has cooled, drizzle caramel sauce over the top of the cake, allowing it to drip down the sides.

13. Slice and serve the caramel cream classic cake, and enjoy!