Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Gold price depreciated sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 50,200, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6275, down by Rs 50. Yesterday, price of yellow metal crossed Rs 50,000 mark for first time in the state.

In other major markets in the country, price of gold saw a slight decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6913.5 per gram down by Rs.269.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6332.8 per gram down by Rs.246. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.85%, whereas in the last month it has been -7.05%. The cost of silver is Rs.77800 per kg up by Rs.200 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.67800 per 10 gram up by 0.182%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.76527 per kg up by 0.014%.