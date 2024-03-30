CUET-PG exams administered in 253 cities

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) for the year 2024 witnessed participation from over 4 lakh students across 565 centers, including nine international locations, as announced by M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), on Friday. The CUET PG, held on March 28, was successfully concluded, allowing candidates to apply to multiple central and other universities using a single test.

The CUET-PG for the academic year 2024-25 recorded approximately 4,62,603 candidates and 768,414 tests, with the participation of 190 universities. This marks a slight increase from the previous year, where 4,59,083 students took part in the exam. The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET-PG exams across multiple dates in March, covering a wide range of subjects.

Administered in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, the CUET-PG was held across 565 centers in 253 cities within India, along with exams conducted in international locations such as Manama, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar.