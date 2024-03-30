Delicious and Nutritious: Chicken Caesar Salad Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for Chicken Caesar Salad:

Ingredients:

– 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 head of romaine lettuce, chopped

– 1/2 cup Caesar dressing

– 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– Croutons (optional)

– Lemon wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

1. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper on both sides.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook for 6-7 minutes on each side or until fully cooked through and no longer pink in the center. Remove from the skillet and let them rest for a few minutes before slicing.

3. In a large bowl, toss the chopped romaine lettuce with the remaining olive oil and Caesar dressing until evenly coated.

4. Divide the dressed lettuce onto serving plates. Top each plate with sliced chicken breast.

5. Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over the chicken and lettuce.

6. Optionally, add croutons for extra crunch.

7. Serve the chicken Caesar salad with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over the top, if desired.

8. Enjoy your delicious and nutritious Chicken Caesar Salad!

Feel free to adjust the ingredients and quantities according to your preferences. Enjoy your meal!