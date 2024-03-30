Delicious Fish Tikka: A Flavorful Recipe for Seafood Lovers

Here’s a simple fish tikka recipe:
Ingredients:
– 500 grams of boneless fish fillets (such as cod, tilapia, or salmon)
– 1 cup of plain yogurt
– 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
– 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste
– 1 tablespoon of garam masala
– 1 tablespoon of ground cumin
– 1 tablespoon of ground coriander
– 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
– 1 teaspoon of red chili powder (adjust to taste)
– Salt to taste
– 2 tablespoons of oil
– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
– Lemon wedges for serving
Instructions:
1. Clean the fish fillets and pat them dry with paper towels. Cut them into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine the plain yogurt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to form a smooth marinade.
3. Add the fish pieces to the marinade, making sure they are evenly coated. Cover the bowl and let the fish marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or preferably overnight, to allow the flavors to meld.
4. Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F). Thread the marinated fish pieces onto skewers and place them on a baking tray lined with aluminum foil.
5. Brush the fish skewers with oil and bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and slightly charred on the edges.
6. Once done, remove the fish tikka from the oven and transfer them to a serving platter. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.
7. Enjoy your delicious fish tikka as a appetizer or main dish with naan, rice, or salad.
Feel free to adjust the spices and seasoning according to your taste preferences.
