Delicious Fish Tikka: A Flavorful Recipe for Seafood Lovers

Here’s a simple fish tikka recipe:

Ingredients:

– 500 grams of boneless fish fillets (such as cod, tilapia, or salmon)

– 1 cup of plain yogurt

– 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

– 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon of garam masala

– 1 tablespoon of ground cumin

– 1 tablespoon of ground coriander

– 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon of red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons of oil

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

– Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions:

1. Clean the fish fillets and pat them dry with paper towels. Cut them into bite-sized pieces and set aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the plain yogurt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to form a smooth marinade.

3. Add the fish pieces to the marinade, making sure they are evenly coated. Cover the bowl and let the fish marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or preferably overnight, to allow the flavors to meld.

4. Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F). Thread the marinated fish pieces onto skewers and place them on a baking tray lined with aluminum foil.

5. Brush the fish skewers with oil and bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and slightly charred on the edges.

6. Once done, remove the fish tikka from the oven and transfer them to a serving platter. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.

7. Enjoy your delicious fish tikka as a appetizer or main dish with naan, rice, or salad.

Feel free to adjust the spices and seasoning according to your taste preferences.