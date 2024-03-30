Dubai World Cup: Authority announces free shuttle buses, parking areas

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free shuttle buses, parking areas for residents coming to visit Dubai World Cup. The Dubai World Cup will take place on Saturday.

The Roads and Transport Authority announced the parking spaces within the Meydan Racecourse facility as well as other parking areas and free shuttle buses from parking areas. It will be operational from 1pm to 12 midnight.

The authority said that there will be 6,400 parking spaces for permit holders in the parking lots of the Meydan Racecourse. There will be 5,000 additional parking spaces opposite the Dubai Falcon Hospital.

The Dubai World Cup features nine races with the Dubai World Cup, the final race of the night, worth a whopping $12 million, playing out at 8.35pm.