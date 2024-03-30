ECI prohibits exit polls from April 19 to June 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notification enforcing a ban on the conduct, publication, or dissemination of exit polls from 7 a.m. on April 19 to 6.30 p.m. on June 1. This directive, rooted in the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, is aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

Under the notification, the presentation of any election-related content, including opinion poll results or surveys, on electronic media platforms will be prohibited for 48 hours after the conclusion of each phase of polling. This measure is deemed essential to prevent the spread of potentially misleading information during the sensitive post-poll period.

The Lok Sabha elections are slated to unfold in seven phases, with voters exercising their democratic rights on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4, marking a significant milestone in India’s democratic journey. The ECI, concerned about the noncompliance with its directives, has called upon all State and Union Territory governments to swiftly remove unauthorized political advertisements and ensure strict adherence to its instructions.

Additionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh has enlisted prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah as star campaigners for the upcoming elections. With a lineup of 40 influential figures rallying support across the state in three phases, the BJP aims to bolster its electoral prospects. The Lok Sabha elections, expected to see the participation of nearly 97 crore eligible voters, stand as one of the largest democratic exercises globally.