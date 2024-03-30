ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board Case; Check details

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step by filing a chargesheet in a money-laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), according to official sources. The ED alleges that funds acquired through corrupt practices in a DJB contract were channeled as election finances to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

The chargesheet, submitted before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi, names four individuals and a company as accused parties: former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal, former NBCC general manager DK Mittal, one Tejinder Singh, and NKG Infrastructure Limited.

Despite being summoned for questioning by the agency, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not appear for deposition, as he has been in Enforcement Directorate custody since March 21 in the excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), implicating Jagdish Arora for awarding a DJB contract to NKG Infrastructure Limited, valued at Rs 38 crore, despite the company’s failure to meet technical eligibility criteria.

According to the allegations, NKG Infrastructure Limited secured the contract using “forged” documents, with Arora being fully aware of the company’s technical deficiencies. The agency claims that Arora received bribes, both in cash and through bank transactions, following the contract’s award to NKG Infrastructure Limited. These funds were allegedly transferred to various individuals involved in DJB affairs, including those associated with the AAP, with some portions of the bribes disguised as election funds for the party.