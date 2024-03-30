Experts say constructing a new Baltimore bridge could cost minimum $400 million

The reconstruction of Baltimore’s collapsed bridge is anticipated to require anywhere from 18 months to multiple years, with estimated expenditures of around $400 million, though experts caution that this figure could potentially double due to various factors.

The timeline for completion hinges on several variables, many of which are currently unknown, such as the bridge’s design and the efficiency of government officials in handling contract awards and permit approvals. Professor Ben Schafer from Johns Hopkins University Engineering offers a conservative estimate of five to seven years for completion, drawing parallels with lead times seen in other construction projects. Meanwhile, experts like Sameh Badie from George Washington University are more optimistic, foreseeing a shorter timeframe of 18 months to 2 years.

The recent tragedy underscores the urgent need for restoration efforts, drawing comparisons to past incidents like the Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapse in Florida in 1980. Despite uncertainties surrounding funding sources, including government support pledged by President Joe Biden, coordinated efforts are anticipated to streamline bureaucratic processes.

Experts project the project costs to range between $500 million and $1 billion, depending on factors such as design complexity and material availability. Challenges such as fluctuating steel prices and a shortage of construction resources may further complicate matters.

In order to mitigate future risks, Hota GangaRao from West Virginia University underscores the importance of leveraging existing pier foundations rather than relocating supports, despite the associated financial implications. Norma Jean Mattei, an emeritus engineering professor at The University of New Orleans, emphasizes the intricate nature of replacing vital infrastructure, highlighting the lengthy process of planning, obtaining permits, selecting a contractor, and commencing construction.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore acknowledges the significant challenges ahead, despite the Biden administration’s allocation of $60 million in federal aid following the tragic collapse. Moore stresses the collaborative efforts between government and industry to clear debris and relocate the cargo ship involved in the incident, emphasizing that the recovery process will be lengthy and arduous.