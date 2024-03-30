Govt releases warning against fraudulent calls threatening

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications, has expressed alarm regarding a significant rise in fraudulent calls targeting citizens. These calls, falsely claiming to be from DoT, threaten individuals with mobile number disconnection or accuse them of engaging in illegal activities. Furthermore, citizens are warned about WhatsApp calls from foreign numbers posing as government officials, aimed at deceiving unsuspecting individuals.

These fraudulent calls are exploited by cybercriminals to extract personal information, leading to cybercrimes and financial frauds. DoT has clarified that no authorized personnel make such calls on its behalf and urges citizens to remain vigilant, refraining from sharing any information if contacted.

To counter this threat, DoT recommends proactive reporting of fraudulent communications through the ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). This collaborative approach helps in preventing the misuse of telecom resources for illicit activities. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to utilize the ‘Know Your Mobile Connections’ tool on the same portal to verify registered mobile connections and report any inconsistencies.

In the event of falling victim to cybercrime or financial fraud, individuals are advised to promptly contact the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in for assistance. This advisory underscores DoT’s commitment to protecting citizens from fraudulent activities and emphasizes the crucial role of public vigilance in combating cyber threats.