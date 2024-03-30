Heat wave conditions in April and May: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating that temperatures are likely to surpass normal levels, with heat wave conditions anticipated during April and May. According to IMD Senior Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar, heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today, while Delhi may witness very light rainfall in the coming days.

Dr. Kumar stated that as April approaches, above-normal temperatures are expected, particularly in central India, with heat wave conditions anticipated. He emphasized that May typically experiences the warmest temperatures, with heat waves likely in northwest and central India, based on long-term predictions.

Regarding the immediate forecast, the IMD official mentioned an active Western disturbance influencing Northwest India, resulting in heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, and lighter rainfall in Delhi-NCR. He noted abnormal temperatures in northwest India due to the summer season, with gradual temperature drops expected but still exceeding 35°C.

Additionally, the IMD predicts heat wave conditions in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka over the next few days. Dr. Kumar also highlighted expectations of hot and humid conditions in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.