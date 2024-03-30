Hostage situation at a popular cafe in Denmark takes aback authorities by shock

A developing hostage crisis at a popular café in Ede, Denmark, approximately 76 kilometers southeast of Amsterdam, has caught authorities off guard. According to local media reports, a man took several people hostage early on Saturday (March 30), threatening to detonate explosives.

However, Dutch authorities confirmed the release of three café patrons amidst the ongoing hostage situation, which continues to escalate. As a precautionary measure, numerous residences in the vicinity have been evacuated, and access to the town center has been restricted.

In a statement, the police acknowledged the hostage situation, stating, “A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the center” of Ede. This incident is unfolding rapidly, and additional details are expected to emerge shortly.