How to make Rose- Mint Ice Tea recipe

Headline: Refreshing Rose-Mint Ice Tea Recipe

Ingredients:

1. Water

2. Black tea bags

3. Fresh mint leaves

4. Rose petals

5. Honey

6. Ice cubes

7. Lemon slices (optional)

Instructions:

1. Boil water in a kettle or saucepan.

2. Once the water boils, turn off the heat and add black tea bags to steep. Let it steep for about 5-7 minutes, or until desired strength is achieved.

3. Meanwhile, rinse fresh mint leaves and rose petals under running water to remove any dirt or impurities.

4. Add the rinsed mint leaves and rose petals to a pitcher.

5. Once the tea has steeped, pour it over the mint leaves and rose petals in the pitcher.

6. Stir in honey to sweeten the tea to taste.

7. Allow the tea to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until chilled.

8. To serve, fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the chilled rose-mint tea over the ice.

9. Optionally, garnish each glass with a slice of lemon for extra flavor and presentation.

10. Stir the tea gently before serving and enjoy the refreshing taste of homemade rose-mint ice tea!