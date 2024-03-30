Indian Army Enhances Artillery Power with New Towed Gun System

“Indian Army to Bolster Artillery Power Along China Border with New Towed Gun System”

In a move to strengthen its artillery capabilities along the northern borders with China, the Indian Army is set to issue a request for proposal (RFP) for the Towed Gun System and has initiated the delivery process for the second regiment of indigenous Dhanush Artillery Gun Systems. The RFP process is currently underway and is expected to be issued soon.

Last year, the government approved the acquisition of the 155mm/52 Caliber Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) along with High Mobility & Gun Towing Vehicles, designed to boost the deployment of home-grown weapon systems in the armed forces and support domestic defence equipment manufacturers. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with private players Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge Limited, the ATAGS underwent successful testing at high altitudes. Approximately 307 systems are slated for induction, with each gun estimated to cost around Rs 18 crore.

The Dhanush stands as India’s first domestically built artillery gun to be commissioned, with plans to introduce 114 guns by 2026, boasting an 80% indigenous content. Currently, one regiment of Dhanush is deployed along the Line of Actual Control with China, offering the capability to navigate difficult terrains and engage enemy positions both day and night. Each Dhanush gun system is priced at approximately Rs 14 crore.

Additionally, the Indian Army presently operates 100 155mm/52 calibre K9 Vajra-T guns, following a contract worth USD 720 million signed in 2017. These gun systems, deployed along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, are set for further expansion, with plans to introduce an additional 100 K9 Vajra-T guns. The artillery arm includes a variety of weapons such as guns, rockets, missiles, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), significantly extending the range and firepower capabilities beyond those of infantry firearms. The Army’s strategy involves a blend of acquiring new guns, upgrading existing gun systems, and enhancing the range, precision, and lethality of missiles, rockets, and ammunition. The plan aims to standardize the majority of guns to 155mm/52 Calibre, with a regiment of artillery typically comprising 18 guns.