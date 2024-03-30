Indian Navy rescues Pakistanis from hijacked Iranian vessel

Mogadishu: Indian Navy rescued 23 Pakistanis from a hijacked Iranian vessel. Iranian vessel vessel ‘FV A1-Kambar’ was hijacked by Somali pirates during the early hours of March 29. The rescue operation ran 12-hours.

‘After more than 12 hrs of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked FV were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued. Indian Naval specialist teams are presently undertaking thorough sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of the FV in order to escort her to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities,’ said Indian Navy in a statement.

The rescue operation was led by Indian Navy’s warship INS Sumedha and INS Trishul. They insisted the pirates surrender without a fight by starting negotiations with them.

The fishing vessel was hijacked approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra. Socotra Archipelago is in the northwest Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy rescued another ship named ‘Ruen’, sailing almost 2,600 km from the shores of the Indian Coast when pirates attacked it. The Navy forced the pirate ship to stop through calibrated actions. In the 40-hour rescue operation, INS Kolkata successfully forced all 35 pirates to surrender and evacuated 17 crew members from the vessel without any injuries. In another operation, the Navy promptly responded to a distress call from the Gulf of Aden where a merchant vessel caught fire after being hit by a missile, and rescued 21 crew members, including an Indian.

In February and in January, the Indian Navy had foiled a series of piracy incidents. The Indian Navy, earlier this month, foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel with a crew of 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani nationals along the East coast of Somalia. In January, Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew members of a fishing vessel after their Iranian-flagged vessel was attacked by pirates in the east coast of Somalia. The Navy on January 5, thwarted an attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea and rescued all its crew members.