IT raid on builders’ residences, offices

A wave of raids conducted by Income Tax (IT) officials has shaken the builder community in Bengaluru, with over 20 locations, including residences and offices of builders, being targeted in areas like K. R. Puram and Kodigehalli. The sudden onset of these raids at the crack of dawn has startled many in the builder community, sparking panic and apprehension.

Builders in Bengaluru woke up to a flurry of activity as IT officers descended upon their homes and workplaces, initiating thorough searches for evidence of tax irregularities. The meticulous scrutiny of files and documents at these locations underscores the intensity of the IT department’s investigation into potential financial discrepancies.