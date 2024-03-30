Itel unveils S24 smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Itel has unveiled S24 smartphone. It is offered in three RAM and storage configurations and three colours. The India launch of the handset has not yet been confirmed.

The Itel S24 is confirmed to be available in three configurations – 4GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The phone is offered in Coastline Blue, Dawn White, and Starry Black colours. Pricing and availability of the handset have not yet been revealed.

Itel S24 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 480 nits of peak local brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of RAM. The handset boots Android 13-based Itel OS 13.

The dual rear camera unit of the Itel S24 includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 3x in-sensor zoom, and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support, a QVGA depth sensor and an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot, features an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Itel S24 comes with the Dynamic Bar feature that appears around the front camera cutout. It shows users important notifications like battery charging details, incoming call alerts, and more. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support 18W wired fast charging. The handset supports 4G and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.