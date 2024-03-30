Kerala police to seek scientific evidence in Adoor road accident

The police are pursuing a scientific probe to unravel the circumstances surrounding the recent car collision with a lorry in Pattazhy. Alongside chemical analyses, authorities intend to extract data from the mobile phones belonging to Anuja and Hashim. While Hashim was cremated last night, Anuja’s cremation is scheduled for today.The collision occurred at 11:30 PM on the Kayamkulam-Punalur road in Adoor, resulting in the tragic deaths of both victims. Initial investigations suggested that the car was speeding before colliding with the lorry, leading to significant damage to the vehicle.

Upon initial examination, law enforcement officials suspect the possibility of the incident being a suicide attempt. Subsequently, a comprehensive investigation will be conducted, including the review of CCTV footage to gather further insights into the events leading up to the collision.

The collision involved a car and a container lorry traveling in opposite directions, with Hashim and Anuja, who shared a close relationship, being the occupants of the car. Anuja’s conversation with a colleague hinting at suicidal intentions, coupled with the recovery of a liquor bottle from the car, adds complexity to the investigation. The bodies were retrieved from the wreckage with assistance from the fire brigade and local residents, highlighting the severity of the accident.