Know how to recharge FASTag via Paytm app

Mumbai: Paytm has recently introduced a new feature on its app, allowing users to recharge their FASTags directly through the platform. Now, Paytm users can easily recharge their FASTags through the app. Paytm users will also have the option to purchase new FASTags from HDFC Bank through the app.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) due to regulatory concerns.Now, Paytm assured users that all other services on the app, including UPI transactions, QR code payments, Soundbox, and Card Machine payments, are operational without any interruptions.

To recharge your FASTag on Paytm, follow these steps:

1. Tap on the ‘FASTag Recharge’ option in the ‘Bill Payments’ section.

2. Select your FASTag issuing bank.

3. Enter your FASTag linked vehicle number and click on ‘Proceed’.

4. Confirm the details and enter the recharge amount.

5. Click on ‘Proceed to Pay’ to complete the transaction.

6. The recharge amount will be instantly updated to your FASTag.

To purchase HDFC FASTag on Paytm, follow these steps:

1. Search for ‘Buy HDFC FASTag’ on the Paytm app and click on it.

2. Enter the required details.

3. Make the payment and the HDFC FASTag will be delivered to your home address.