Know how to renew vehicle registration in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the UAE has announced the process to renew vehicle registration. The process is easy and can even do it online.

Here is everything you need to know to renew your vehicle registration in Abu Dhabi:

Required documents:

You need to submit the following documents for your application:

Car registration card, original

Emirates ID, original

Passport, original

Vehicle insurance policy, original

Cost:

One will be charged according to the category of their vehicle (private or public), its weight and make.

The lowest cost in the range is Dh120 and you could be charged up to Dh1,000 for the renewal.

Steps to renew:

Step 1: Go to the Tamm website or application and log in. Use UAE pass to log in.

Step 2: In the ‘Drive & Transport’ section, click on ‘Manage Personal Vehicle’ and ‘Renew Vehicle Registration’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Start’ at the bottom of the page

Step 4: Proceed to fill out the application and submit the required documents

Step 5: Pay the fees

Once you complete the above steps, you should receive your renewed vehicle licence.