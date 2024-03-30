Miami Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden to face Austin Krajicek- Ivan Dodig in finals

Miami: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian companion Matthew Ebden will face the pair of Austin Krajicek of America and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the men’s doubles finals of Miami Open Tennis. The Indo Australian duo defeated the fourth seeded Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina in the Semi final by ‘6-1,6-4’.

This will be the 14th ATP Masters 1000 final for Bopanna and the first in Miami. Overall, this will be his 63rd ATP Tour level final. He has so far won 25 doubles titles. This will also be the fifth appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final for the Bopanna and Ebden pairing.

The Bopanna-Ebden pair had won the Australian Open earlier this year. This was Bopanna’s, maiden grand slam. He had attained a career-high world No. 1 ranking following the success but has slipped to second spot after a quarterfinal loss at the Dubai Championships and a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters. The victory ensures Bopanna’s position in the ATP top-10 doubles ranking and guarantees a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics.

Bopanna also achieved a rare feat as he became the second Indian after Leander Paes to reach the final of all 9 ATP Masters events.