New study claims that a high level of narcissism is directly associated with a high level of happiness in individuals

A recent study suggests a direct correlation between a high level of narcissism and a heightened level of happiness in individuals. Published in the latest edition of Personality and Individual Differences, the study aimed to investigate any potential connection between happiness and the Dark Triad of personalities.

The Dark Triad comprises three distinct personality traits: Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy. Narcissism is characterized by feelings of entitlement and superiority over others, while Machiavellianism is associated with traits such as being calculating, cold, and cynical. Psychopathy involves being fearless and ruthless. The study concludes that among these three traits, narcissists exhibited the highest levels of happiness.

The methodology employed for the study involved conducting a meta-analysis to examine the relationship between happiness and the Dark Triad. With a median sample size of 432 participants, including a diverse range of individuals such as college students and older adults, various assessment tools were utilized. The analysis revealed that “higher levels of narcissism were significantly linked to greater happiness, whereas higher levels of psychopathy were associated with reduced happiness.” However, Machiavellianism did not show a significant correlation with happiness.

Several explanations have been proposed to elucidate why narcissists tend to experience greater happiness in their lives. Firstly, narcissists are often more socially inclined, actively seeking attention and asserting their superiority over others. Their talkative and energetic nature may contribute to positive emotions and overall happiness. Additionally, narcissists typically hold an unwavering belief in their superiority across various domains such as attractiveness, intelligence, and success, fostering a sense of entitlement that enhances their happiness.

Conversely, psychopaths exhibit less social behavior, which may render them susceptible to experiencing depression and negative emotions, consequently leading to reduced levels of happiness. While the study underscores the heightened happiness observed among narcissists, further research is warranted to delve deeper into this relationship and elucidate the underlying mechanisms driving it.