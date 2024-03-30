New York becomes the first US city to impose $15 congestion fee

New York City, renowned for its high costs, faces an additional financial burden as transit authorities greenlighted a contentious $15 toll for vehicles entering Manhattan’s bustling core, slated to take effect in mid-June.

In a bid to promote public transit utilization, alleviate traffic congestion, and mitigate pollution in downtown and lower Manhattan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) board voted 11-1 to implement the toll. This move mirrors similar initiatives in Singapore, London, and Stockholm, marking the first of its kind in an American city. Initial federal approval is requisite, followed by the establishment of toll collection infrastructure.

Motorists entering Manhattan below 60th Street from Queens, Brooklyn, and neighboring New Jersey will face a $15 fee during daytime hours and $3.75 at night, supplementing existing bridge and tunnel tolls. Trucks and tour buses will incur charges ranging from $24 to $36 during the day, with reduced rates at night. Ride-hailing services like Uber and taxis will levy $2.50 and $1.25 per trip, respectively, within the congestion zone.

Exceptions will be made for specialized city vehicles, emergency services, and vehicles transporting individuals with disabilities, while discounted rates will be available for low-income drivers within the zone.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber hailed the vote as a landmark decision, emphasizing the agency’s readiness to implement the toll and utilize over $1 billion in anticipated revenue for transit system expansion, subway signal modernization, and station accessibility enhancements.

However, the toll has sparked backlash from commuters, who lament the added financial strain, resulting in ongoing litigation and widespread criticism.