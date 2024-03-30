President Droupadi Murmu awards Bharat Ratna

President Droupadi Murmu has bestowed the Bharat Ratna upon several distinguished personalities, including LK Advani, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Deputy Prime Minister. LK Advani, who is alive, will be personally presented with the award at his residence on March 31. Other recipients include former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, who will be honored posthumously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on X that PV Narasimha Rao would be awarded the Bharat Ratna, recognizing his remarkable contributions as a statesman and scholar. PM Modi praised Rao’s leadership during his tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and legislator, crediting him for India’s economic progress. Similarly, PM Modi hailed Chaudhary Charan Singh’s lifelong commitment to farmers’ rights and welfare, announcing his posthumous Bharat Ratna in recognition of his legacy.

Additionally, PM Modi commended agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan for his pivotal role in advancing India’s agricultural self-sufficiency, lauding his efforts to modernize the agricultural sector. The Prime Minister’s acknowledgment underscores the significant contributions of these individuals to various spheres of national development and welfare.