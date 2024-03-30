Rahul Gandhi pledges 50% women’s quota in government jobs

Rahul Gandhi, in an effort to attract voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, promised that if Congress regains power, 50% of government jobs would be reserved for women. He criticized the current low representation of women in government roles and highlighted the need for empowered women to drive the nation’s progress.

Gandhi raised questions about the disproportionate representation of women in government employment compared to their population and educational attainment. He emphasized Congress’s commitment to achieving gender equality in governance through the “Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq” initiative, which aims to empower women by providing them with equal opportunities in public sector employment.

Additionally, Gandhi advocated for the immediate implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies. He argued that women’s increased participation in government roles would not only enhance their own sense of worth and stability but also contribute significantly to societal progress and shape India’s future trajectory.