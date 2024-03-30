Reservoirs witness a decline in storage capacity to 36%: data

Storage capacity in India’s 150 primary reservoirs has dwindled to 36% of their total capacity, as per official data. Southern states like Karnataka face a notable deficit in water storage compared to the previous year and the ten-year average, exacerbating concerns over water scarcity in cities like Bengaluru. The Central Water Commission’s weekly bulletin reveals that the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs stands at 178.784 BCM, approximately 69.35% of the total live storage capacity in the country.

Live storage available in the 150 reservoirs currently stands at 64.606 BCM, equivalent to 36% of their total live storage capacity. This figure marks a decrease from the corresponding period last year when the live storage was 84% of that period’s live storage and 97% of the ten-year average. Despite a week-on-week decline in reservoir capacity leading up to the summer season, disparities persist across different regions of the country.

In the northern region, encompassing states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the live storage available in monitored reservoirs is at 32% of their total capacity, noticeably lower than the levels observed during the same period last year. Meanwhile, the southern region faces a significant shortfall in water storage, with levels at a mere 22% of total capacity, highlighting the urgent need for water conservation efforts.

Contrarily, the Eastern region showcases a more favorable scenario, with reservoirs recording 47.49% of their capacity, marking an improvement from the previous year. The Western region, including states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, sees a decline in water storage compared to the previous year but surpasses the ten-year average. Similarly, the Central region exhibits decreased water storage levels compared to the previous year but surpasses the ten-year average, indicating a relatively stable situation amidst fluctuations in water availability.