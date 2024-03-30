Solar Eclipse 2024: US civil aviation regulatory authority issues travel warning on April 8

As a solar event known as “The Great North American Eclipse” approaches certain parts of North America, the civil aviation regulatory authority in the United States has issued a travel advisory.

During a total solar eclipse, such as the one expected on April 8, the moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface and temporarily blocking sunlight. This phenomenon causes the sky to darken and allows the sun’s corona to become visible, creating a visually captivating experience for observers.

In anticipation of the upcoming total solar eclipse, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) foresees an increase in air traffic, particularly due to the busy spring break season when families travel to holiday destinations. The FAA projects that on April 4, there will be approximately 50,670 flights, followed by 48,904 flights on April 5.

However, in addition to vacationers heading to beaches or other destinations, many individuals are also traveling to witness the spectacle of “The Great North American Eclipse” on April 8. This event, visible from various locations across North America, is expected to attract interest from astronomers and the general public alike, drawing crowds to areas within the eclipse’s path of totality.

Despite the excitement surrounding the eclipse, concerns have arisen for travelers along its path. Potential delays are anticipated at airports as they prepare for an influx of aircraft and drones eager to witness the eclipse. The FAA has also identified limited parking as a potential issue for travelers.

In response to these concerns, the FAA has issued guidance to both commercial airlines and private aircraft operators, advising them to be aware of potential impacts to air traffic and airports along the eclipse path. The agency aims to ensure the safety and efficiency of air travel during this celestial event.