Spain Masters 2024: India’s N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy enter semifinals

Madrid: In badminton, India’s husband-wife combo of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy entered the mixed doubles semifinals of Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament. The Indian pair defeated Indonesia’s fourth seed Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in quarterfinals by ‘14-21, 21-11, 21-17’.

Meanwhile, India’s women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, seeded third, lost ‘13-21, 19-21’ to sixth seeded Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun in the quarterfinals.

Two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu went down narrowly to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Sindhu, who had finished runner-up in 2023, lost to sixth seeded Thai by ‘24-26 ,21-17, 22-20’.