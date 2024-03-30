Suzuki launches V-Strom 800DE in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand, Suzuki has launched its V-Strom 800DE in India. The bike is priced at Rs 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open at all Suzuki big-bike dealerships. The bike is offered in three colors – Champion Yellow No. 2, Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, and Glass Sparkle Black.

The new bike is equipped with a range of electronic features including a bi-directional quickshifter, four riding modes (including a Gravel mode), three traction control settings, and dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Air Arabia resumes flights to this city: Details

The V-Strom 800DE is powered by Suzuki’s brand-new liquid-cooled, 776cc, 270-crank parallel-twin engine. This engine delivers 84.3 bhp and 78 Nm of torque. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox and featuring a standard bidirectional quickshifter.

The bike is built on a sturdy steel frame and has a toughened subframe to handle both passengers and luggage with ease. Weighing in at 230kg with a fully loaded 20-litre fuel tank, it offers a comfortable ride with a seat height of 855mm.